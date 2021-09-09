In loving memory, Lorraine Stritzke Horn passed away on August 25 at the age of 95. She was born December 1, 1925 in New England, North Dakota to Richard and Margret Stritzke. She was the oldest of 10 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert, Herbert, Richard, Ervin, sister Martha Graham and husband Harold Horn, along with sons Garry and Larry. She is survived by her brothers Ed and Mickey, and sisters MaryAnn Wescott and Jodie Linnell. She also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.
She moved with her family to Oregon in 1935 in a Model A truck. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1943. She later married Harold Horn. They adopted twin boys in 1949. She spent many years working for the US Bank in Roseburg. Her main hobby was sending numerous cards to family and friends.
She enjoyed living her last 5 years at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff for taking such remarkable and loving care of her during those years.
Even though we will miss her, it comforts the family to know she has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be held June 18, 2022 at the First Christian Church. Donations may be made in her name to the First Christian Church Youth Program.
