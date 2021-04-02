Lorri Renee (Love) Teixeiria, age 62, was born April 5, 1958 and died by heart attack in her Yoncalla, Oregon home on March 27, 2021. She was a 1976 graduate of Arroyo Grande High School.
Lorri moved to Oregon in 1990 with her first husband to raise three sons.
She is survived by her current husband, Michael Pederson; previous husband, Edwin Teixeiria; sons, Joshua, Jacob (Britanie) and Jasper Teixeiria; and granddaughters, Emma and Bailey. She is also survived by mother, Thelma Love; sisters, Terri (Michael) Johnson and Julie (Paul) Grimmie; brothers, Jim (Deborah) and Bill Love; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are pending with plans for final rest next to her beloved father Jim Love in the Arroyo Grande, CA Cemetery.
