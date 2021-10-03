Louise Brunswick, 80, of Drain, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021.
Louise was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Seattle, Washington to Perry & Cleo Goe. She graduated from Drain High School in 1959 and went on to study at Oregon College of Education, and then earned her R.N. through Sacred Heart Hospital.
She married Bob Whipple in 1964, and together they had four children: Terry, Anne, Scott, and J.B.
In Feb. of 1991, she married Vern Brunswick, and they were married for 30 years. They spent their retirement years living between Yuma, Arizona and Salem, Oregon, and eventually moved back to Drain. Louise especially enjoyed having her family around as much as possible. She hosted numerous events at their home in Yuma, always providing for anyone there. Every house she lived in had a patio, and her desire was for it to be filled with friends and family as often as possible.
Louise and Vern had some amazing travel adventures early on in their retirement with Louise’s Uncle George and Aunt Peggy. They loved to travel in the motorhome, and until just recently Mom kept saying, ‘Vern and I have one more trip in us.’ It was on these trips that they toured multiple states, saw countless sights, and created great memories with George and Peggy.
Louise spent her early years in Seattle before her family moved to Oregon. After a few years in Roseburg, they settled in Drain. From here she grew into being a small-town girl, but never forgot her roots in Seattle, making annual trips when she was younger, and then taking her children along after she had a family of her own. She went back to see family as often as possible, ensuring that her children had multiple opportunities to spend time with Uncle George and Aunt Peggy and all her cousins. She was also quick to tell a story about swimming in Lake Washington with her dad, fishing at The Potholes with George’s family, or the times she cherished with her mom.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Vern; and her children Terry Whipple (Erin) of Drain, Anne Campbell (Michael) of Drain, Scott Whipple (Taffy) of Salem, JB Whipple (Rebecca) of Elkton; step-son Jason Brunswick (Mary Ann) of Denver, step-daughter Dena Brunswick of Hillsboro; and grandchildren Sierra Miller (Noah), Hannah, Paige, Holden, and Hudson Whipple; Robin, Abby, Ally, Tayla, and Tanner; Kalyn and Ashley, and great-grandchildren Madison, Jeremiah, & Willow; as well as lifelong friends LaDonna Frieze, Gayle Jacobs, Maralyn Davis, and Susie Stewart.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Drain Church of Christ. Reception to follow at Drain Civic Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mildred Whipple Library. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
