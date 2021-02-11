Lowell “Bud” L. Budzak, 93, of 1970 West Harvard Avenue, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021. He had been declining in health the past month.
He was born November 10, 1927, in Stambaugh, Michigan, to Frank and Ida (nee Youngell) Budzak. He graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1945 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corp. Near the end of World War II, he served in Okinawa in the Pacific Theater.
Bud married Helen “Pina” I. Pangrazzi on June 5, 1948 in Stambaugh, MI. He was a retired purchasing supervisor for Hanna Mining Company. He started with Hanna in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan then worked for them in Missouri, South America and finally Oregon. They moved to Roseburg over 45 years ago and had been residents of Riverview Terrace since 2014, where they recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary. Bud was a devoted husband until her death October 11, 2020 - 15 weeks ago.
Mr. Budzak was very active and always up for a game of golf at the Roseburg Country Club, having helped build the original cart barn there. He was an avid reader especially westerns like Zane Grey; enjoyed trips to the casino to play slots and to order his favorite lunch, a French dip. He did workouts at the YMCA; and was diligent with the upkeep of his house and yard by painting, tree trimming and roof work well into his 80’s. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bud was a meat and potatoes guy, ready for a cup of coffee any time and always known for having any type of chocolate candy at the ready!
Surviving are two children, John Budzak (Annette) of Wolcott, CO and Nancy Nelson of Poplar Bluff, MO; and six grandsons, Greg Budzak of West Hollywood, CA, Scott Budzak (Kristin) of Memphis, TN, Jason Budzak (Lauren) of Germantown, TN, Brett Budzak of Wolcott, CO, John Walker (Becky) of Springfield, MO and Justin Shell (Amy) of Poplar Bluff, MO; nine great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Jerry Pangrazzi of Iron River, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
A military honors interment will be in the Roseburg National Cemetery, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
