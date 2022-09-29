Loyd was born in Altus, Oklahoma, on May 3, 1931, the fourth of five children, to Virgil A. Bradley and Lela Ruth Morehead Bradley. His brothers were Calvin and Vernon and sisters were Mary and Vernell. He graduated from Melrose High School in New Mexico after proving to be an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track. He married S. Darlene Sullivan in 1950 and they had three children. He lived in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado before moving to Roseburg in 1952.
Loyd was a member of the Church of Christ and served as an elder for many years.
Upon moving to Roseburg, Loyd was employed at Roseburg Lumber, then James and Stritzke for approximately 25 years serving as site supervisor in many construction projects all over the state. After leaving James and Stritzke, his experience took him to many places up and down the West Coast including Alaska. Even after retirement, he continued to volunteer his construction skills until his health would no longer allow it.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and daughter Marylin. He is survived by his wife of 72 years — Darlene; son Mike (Linda) Bradley, daughter Sharon (Gary) Blakely and son-in-law Gordon (Marylin) Himes; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at the Garden Valley Church of Christ on Oct. 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No graveside service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.