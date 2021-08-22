The Family of Lucille Marilyn Rayfield are disheartened to report that she passed away at home on August 12, 2021 at 10:16 a.m. due to heart failure. Lucille was 89 years old and survived her husband, John, by 2 ½ years as well as the loss of two sons. She will be greatly missed by her six surviving children; 23 grandchildren, and multiple great grandchildren. She and John we known for some wonderful family gatherings at their home in Glide, on the North Umpqua River. She was THE ROLE MODEL for wives and mothers and it was abundantly obvious her family was very important to her. She will also be missed by neighbors and those in need. She not only made clothing for her family, she was a true advocate for the community by making countless pajamas, clothes, knitted sweaters, caps and adorable baby clothing for friends and those in need.
A service will be held for Lucille on July 5, 2022 at the Chapel of the Roses at 12:00.
Following Lucilles service, she and her beloved husband will be interned at the Roseburg National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
