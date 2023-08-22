Lyle Herb Kelley, a devoted father and loyal friend left this earth to join his mother and father in his sleep on Aug. 12, 2023.
Lyle was born April 13, 1958, in Oregon, to Herbert and Nancy Kelley. Living his life in Winston, Portland and Roseburg, returning to Winston in 2020.
Lyle was a kind soul that jumped to help anyone who needed it whether it was shelter, food, or the shirt off his back he would give to anyone in need, putting them before his own needs. His heart was full of love and compassion. He gave the biggest hugs and showered everyone with love. God chose him at this time because he needed Lyle more than us.
Even though it's hard to say goodbye to someone so special to us he will be missed.
Lyle loved spending time with his mother and father in there Winston home, always there to help them when they needed him. If he lived out of town he would show up at their door with open hands and arms to help them. He truly enjoyed caring for them and their properties and relishing on the simple pleasures of life, caring for his parents as they got older in life.
Lyle had a great wit and storytelling ability, a dry sense of humor and was captivating anywhere he was right up until he had his stroke. After his stroke everything to Lyle was new, he knew what he wanted to say but just couldn't tell anyone and when he did, it was in a way he understood and others took to it and understood what he was trying to get across.
Lyle is proceeded in death by his parents Herbert and Nancy Kelley and several very good friends.
Lyle enjoyed spending time with his son and the children, watching them grow these last three years. He was always grateful for the help he received navigating these new life changes he experienced working hard with his doctors to prolong his life for his son Jayce.
He doesn't want anyone sad or angry, he wants you:
To not take a second of your day for Granted. He has taught us to look for the light in the darkest of moments and we will find peace. He had a positive outlook on life and never let life bring him down. He persevered through everything and always surprised us.
Lyle will continue to live through the memories we share about him and will forever be in our hearts.
Per Lyles request, there will be no services at this time. Lyle didn't want people to be sad because of him. There will be a celebration of life for Lyle at a later date.
Taylors Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon is assisting at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.