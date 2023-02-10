Lynnda Marie Jules Siciliano Campbell
It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my mom, Lynnda Marie Jules (Siciliano) Campbell, age 77. She died on Feb. 10, 2021.
I recently discovered an autobiographical writing assignment in her high school memory box, in which the instructor required students to describe their early life. Here is Lynnda’s first paragraph, “It was the Thanksgiving day of the year 1943 when I first cried my “Hello” to the doctors and nurses of Immaculate Conception Hospital in Akron, Ohio. The time was 1:30 a.m.”
Her parents are Ralph Roberto Siciliano and Ruth Ann Brodet Jules. Linda was born during the WWII era. Linda is the youngest of three siblings: Robert (Bob) Ralph Jules (deceased) and Carmella (Millie) Ann Jules Siciliano Smith (deceased). Linda Marie chose Bernadette as her Catholic confirmation name.
Linda’s happiest place on earth was Balboa beach in California in the company of her maternal grandparents, Charles Emile, Mary Ann Haskamp Brodet and her large extended family. Lynnda always decorated her bathroom with a beach theme and a large collection of beautiful seashells.
Linda attended Maryvale school, on Boyle St., Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles County.
When mom attended Saint Matthias Parochial School, a wealthy lady visited. This lady was a regular donor to the private school. She visited the school with her adorable toy poodle on a leash. Linda never saw a poodle before and told the lady “Your dog is incredibly beautiful and I wish to own one someday!” The lady responded, “Oh no, you could never afford to own a dog like this.” I appreciate how my mom did not believe that rich lady’s words and grew up to pursue her dream of owning that breed all her life.
When Linda was a student at Bishop Conaty Memorial High School, Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, California, one of her classmates wrote in the yearbook, “To the girl with the giggle.” Lynnda kept her beautiful giggle to the end.
Linda’s first job was “babysitting for the head cashier at Ralph’s Grocery Company and she worked her way through her first year at Bishop Conaty Memorial High School.”
In 1962, at age 17, Linda Marie Jules enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps. She was stationed in Fort McClellan, Alabama, and while there, enjoyed learning clerical skills. After she was honorably discharged, Linda altered the spelling of her first name to better match her unique self.
Lynnda Marie Jules Siciliano married Lynwood Roger Campbell on May 2, 1963, in Huntington Park, California, at Saint Matthias Catholic Church, 3095 E. Florence Ave. They were married for 58 years.
A list of some employment she worked in the late 1960s includes the following: money counter in U.S. National Bank after business hours in Raleigh Hills, Oregon, for $4/hr. Bookkeeper at Meir’s Control. Aloha Packing Co., a paper company, and the graveyard shift at Albany Frozen Foods Inc.
Her husband’s employment as a journeyman millwright took them into several western states before Lynnda insisted they live in one location to raise their young family, and that place was Willis Creek, Winston-Dillard, Oregon in 1971. They moved there not knowing a soul. But old-name family residents welcomed them with friendship and assistance.
In the late 70s, Lynnda apprenticed under Mark Miller, her good friend and owner of then Ta’Tagra Farm Kennels on Highway 42 in Winston, to learn the art of dog grooming. In 1981, Lynnda was granted a groomer’s license and became a registered member of the National Dog Groomers Association of America, Inc. With that, she started and operated her own business on 42 Main Street, Winston, Oregon — Dog World. Lynnda reluctantly retired after 30 years and often said, “I miss my customers most of all.”
Lynnda was an active member in numerous Winston community groups. She was a 4-H leader. She was president of the camera club, in fact, in 1996, Lynnda was recognized for service to the Color Slide Division by the Photographic Society of America, a worldwide organization. She was active in the Douglas County Humane Society with her dear friend, Dorothy Lears Hult.
Lynnda was elected to serve on the Winston-Dillard school board. She was awarded a plaque for serving as the Douglas County Genealogical Society president. Lynnda researched her family history until the very end of her life. In 1999, Lynnda and her friends traveled to Salt Lake City for a week of family history research. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 1999, inside the Salt Lake City Utah’s Family History Library, where Lynnda was researching, a gunman opened fire killing three and injuring five people. Unfortunately, while in lockdown, Lynnda witnessed one person dying in the library.
Lynnda enjoyed her membership in the Red Hat Society of Roseburg with her dear friend, Gloria Fisher.
She enjoyed learning and playing the guitar and organ. She loved purple, reading books on her Kindle, growing African violets and orchids, American cheese, sipping Starbucks coffee, shopping in thrift stores, picking blueberries at local farms and collecting poodle memorabilia.
While Lynnda was battling breast cancer and chemo-brain, her oncologist suggested learning to play Sudoku, a logic-based, combinatorial number-placement puzzle to stimulate brain neurons. After that, mom was hooked and played Sudoku years after active treatment ended.
Lynnda enjoyed her Airstream during the summer season at Charleston Marina RV Park in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the fall season at Diamond Lake RV Park, at a special lakefront spot, at Diamond Lake.
Lynnda loved her family and displayed many generations of her family member’s photos on the walls surrounding her bedside.
Lynnda was a passionate traveler, and the most meaningful place she visited was Rome, Italy, with her husband, youngest daughter and son-in-law. It was on this special overseas trip that Lynnda purchased a beautiful crystal rosary at the Vatican for her sister, Millie Ann, and had Fr. Bill Ryan of All Soul’s Catholic Church, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, bless it.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Lynwood Roger, and her two daughters: Cynthia Lyn Campbell (Winchester) and Bruce Rummel. Teresa Lyn-Marie Campbell Bagnell and her husband Mark Bagnell (Eugene), granddaughter Danielle Kristin Mefferd (Roseburg) and fiancé, Jason Chamberlain, Lynnda’s family dog, Molly, and her double yellow-headed Amazon parrot, Yo-Yo.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice registered nurses and staff for their amazing healthcare of Lynnda and for the support of her family.
It was a winter Wednesday, the 10th of February of the year 2021 when Lynnda exhaled her last breath at her home in Winston, Oregon. The time was 10:21 p.m. Lynnda’s family was snuggled up beside her in the quiet darkness of the night, as brain cancer stole her life.
