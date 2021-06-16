July 28, 1931 – June 10, 2021
Berniece Cleveland, age 89, went home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Berniece was born July 28, 1931 in El Paso, Texas to W.D. and Minnie Buchanan. Berniece married Scott Cleveland in 1949, and together they raised five sons in Azalea.
Berniece was involved in the Glendale schools and served on the Glendale School Board. She and Scott moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, in 1974. In 2003, they returned to their family home in Azalea.
Berniece was preceded in death by Scott; her parents; one brother; and their son, Craig.
She is survived by sons Stephen, Jeff (Pam), Randy (SuAnne), Phil (Melanie); daughter-in-love, Jan; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Becki Cooper and Patti Klingseis.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, Ashland, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
