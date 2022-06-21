Madaline D. Lapp Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lapp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A memorial service for Madaline D. Lapp will be held on Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m, at the First United Methodist Church on Harvard Ave. in Roseburg. All are welcome to attend. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg South Douglas Rodeo set for this weekend in Myrtle Creek Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg Delfino Winery owners announce retirement after 20 years TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News In Season Death Notices for June 21, 2022 Sutherlin woman arrested in stabbing investigation What's Up MOD Pizza Marks National Pineapple Day by Declaring Pineapple Belongs on Pizza
