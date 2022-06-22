Madaline D. Lapp Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lapp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A memorial service for Madaline D. Lapp will be held on Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m, at the First United Methodist Church on Harvard Ave. in Roseburg. All are welcome to attend. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Delfino Winery owners announce retirement after 20 years New building planned for Anderson Market Last surviving founder of Harvard Medical Park turns 95 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Health Calendar DINT makes another arrest, sixth in past week Investigators seeks assistance in identifying poaching suspect Man who threw Molotov cocktails at Oregon police sentenced Music on the Half Shell opens its 30th year celebration
