Madaline Dee (McCauley) Lapp died on Jan. 3, 2022, at age 78, in Roseburg, Oregon, after a short but difficult battle with cancer. She was born on July 2, 1943 in Walla Walla, Washington, the daughter of Capt. Jack McCauley of the U.S. Air Force and Evelyn Tindall McCauley.
Madaline’s early years were spent in Coos Bay, Oregon, where she received her formal education, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1961 with honors. She then attended Linfield College, where she majored in mathematics and physical education, graduating in 1965.
After graduating from college, she spent her professional career as a teacher with the Winston-Dillard School District. There she met her future husband, William Lapp. Her first assignment was as the girls’ physical education instructor and coach at Douglas High School. She spent 12 more years at Winston Junior High teaching eighth grade math and introducing computers into the curriculum, and her final 20 years were at Douglas High, as head of the math department.
While at DHS, she advised the National Honor Society and involved the members in the Winston-Dillard Food Pantry and in highway clean-up. In addition, her students honored her by nominating her for Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers for six years.
Away from the classroom, Madaline was an active member of the Dillard and Roseburg United Methodist Churches for 55 years. She enjoyed fly-fishing in small streams, tent camping, playing golf, knitting, and spoiling grandchildren.
Madaline was a member of Delta Kappa Gama, a society for women teachers promoting education and involved in serving the community. As a member she served as a local chapter and state of Oregon president, and on national committees. Madaline also had an extensive collection of pressing irons from around the world, and served as president of the Pressing Irons and Trivet Collectors of America. In recent years, Madaline was involved in buying small antique and collectable items and selling them at antique shows in Oregon and Washington.
Madaline was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Evelyn McCauley, and a son John Matthew. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill, sons; Kevin and Savannah and Joseph and Kim, her brother Wayne McCauley, grandchildren; Dawson, Makayla, Aiden, Evelyn, Lanette, Randy and Brandon Walters, and Karly and Braden Delmar, and great-granddaughter Loretta.
Services are pending through the Roseburg United Methodist Church.
