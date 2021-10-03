Major George Robert Insley's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. George went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline Street, Roseburg, Oregon. Face coverings are encouraged. If you are unable to attend, join us by live stream http://wbf.church
