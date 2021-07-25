Longtime Roseburg resident Major George Robert Insley died peacefully at the age of 99 years old. George was a WW-II veteran who piloted B-24 bombers over Europe. Later he found his passion flying with Wycliffe Bible Translators as a bush pilot in the uncharted jungles of Peru and Brazil from 1950 to 1985. George never met a stranger without welcoming them, he had a big smile and friendship for everyone. This smile was what first attracted Jeanne. Her coworkers were puzzled that George seemed to be the only pilot who flew to the remote location where she was stationed. In 1957, they were married in Peru. Later, he returned to the family home in Roseburg, and operated a small farm and Insley's Greenhouse until 2005. George was also active in the 44th Bomb Group Veterans Association & Oregon Warbirds.
George enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp. at age 19 after Pearl Harbor. He flew two tours of duty from 1943 to 1945, flying 52 missions in the 44th Bomb Group in Shipdham, England. His third mission was flying deep into Germany. The bomber crews were taking heavy losses on each mission and he knew his chances of survival were slim. In the dark of that morning, while preparing for this mission, he revisited the faith his mother had taught him, and he asked Jesus to become his Savior. After that he was at peace with the constant danger.
Knowing the high loss rate that they were experiencing, George always carried a pair of Oregon cork logging boots to improve his chances of escape if shot down. Despite being a primary target as a lead plane, his aircraft had only minor shrapnel damage from flak over the 29 missions on his first tour. Although the danger of 2nd tour was high, his entire crew felt it was safer to face those dangers as a team together, with George and his lucky cork boots. They all signed up with him for a 2nd tour. He left the USAF in 1949. Military awards: 3 Distinguished Flying Cross medals; Air Medal with 10 oak leaf clusters; The French Legion of Honor.
George Robert Insley was born April 25, 1922 and died July 16, 2021 in the same Roseburg farm house he was born in. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 63 years and their 3 children; Jim (Toni) Insley, Johanna (Joe) Hubbard, and Tina (Gary) Price. His 9 grandchildren are Seth, Matthew, Katie, and Jonathan Insley; Douglas, Hans, and Clarissa Hubbard; James and Ted Green. His 5 great-grandchildren are Landyn, Addison, and Emma Hubbard; and Ezra and Ezekiel Findlay. His 4 siblings, Stanley, Lewis, Theodore, and Wyllys, proceeded him in death.
A graveside service will be held July 27, 2021 at 11 A.M. at the V.A.'s new addition of the Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 9, 2021 at 2 P.M. at Wellspring Bible Fellowship in Roseburg, Oregon.
