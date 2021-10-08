Malcolm Joseph Brown, Jr., age 98, passed away peacefully after a long and well lived life. Born in Napa, California, he was raised on a dairy farm in the Carneros District. After marrying Anne Grothe, Malcolm worked at the Mare Island Shipyard in Vallejo and entered the Navy during WWII. After serving his country, Malcom managed ranches in Novato, Hopland and Garberville, California, raising sheep and cattle. He eventually bought property in Oakland, Oregon, where he continued to enjoy ranch life up until his death.
Malcolm was an active member with the Mendocino and Humboldt Woolgrowers Associations, Grange and 4-H clubs. Malcolm enjoyed hunting, birthday celebrations, and his fruit orchard. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Malcolm is survived by four of his five children; Susan Horton, Carol Stewart, Ken Brown and Maryanne Stoll; 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceding his death is wife Anne Brown, and eldest son Charles Brown.
A Celebration of Malcolm’s Life will be held at his home in Oakland, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m.
We are grateful for all who cared for him. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Douglas County Senior Services in Roseburg, Oregon.
