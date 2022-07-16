Marah Lyn Baker, 31, left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of July 1, 2022, during her daily workout outside her home in Roseburg, Oregon. Even though she was taken from us so young with some dreams not yet achieved, her loving heart and bright smile has left a beacon of light for all in the community.
Marah was born on March 4, 1991. She was engaged to her life partner Bo Younker and was a devoted mother of three young children: Aedan Baker, son age 10; Rogue Younker, daughter age 2; and a 3-month-old daughter, Raelyn Younker. To know her was to love her and she was loved by so many. Marah lived her life centered around her kids, family, fitness and so many communities of friends from all around. Marah was a competitor of the highest caliber, in fact, she was strong beyond belief! Her talent and abilities as an athlete go way beyond words. She began playing sports at the young age of 5 and never slowed down. She impressed us all with her amazing skills as well as her dedication to the world of fitness and sports.
Marah was a three-sport athlete and 2009 graduate of Roseburg High School. After graduation, she became a collegiate athlete as goal keeper in soccer then in late 2012 began her career as a CrossFit athlete in which she would go on to compete in numerous CrossFit competitions quickly gaining notoriety in the sport. She also tested her strength and competed in the sport of National Olympic Weight Lifting. In 2016, Marah then achieved her dream of being a professional athlete when recruited by the San Francisco Fire in the Pro-Grid League of Crossfit. Marah qualified to compete as an individual in the 2016 Crossfit Regionals and then again in 2017, as a team member for CrossFit Dragonfire out of Portland, Oregon.
In the last two years, her training was focused on her goal to compete in power lifting that was set for Sept. 2022. She was projected by her coach and many others to break multiple standing records in her weight division. Marah was a fierce competitor who was intimidating, yet a kind hearted person who inspired so many from everywhere.
Marah was a champion who would always motivate and build up others around her to help them be successful. She also co-coached her son’s basketball team, for the first time, and she was so proud of them taking first place at the end of the season tournament. She always shared and supported others in their success, but did not always share hers. Marah had received her Associate Degree in Criminal Justice in 2021. She enjoyed the outdoors and shared a multitude of outdoor activities with Bo, to include archery. Marah and Bo shared a love for competing in the train to hunt and were planning to compete together for the first time this summer. Marah had a vision and was making plans to someday open her own fitness center. Bo and family hope to see that dream come to fruition some day in honor of her. Marah’s smile, laugh, love and warmth will be forever missed.
In addition to her partner Bo and three children, Marah is survived by her mother Angela Garcia, step-father Noel Garcia of Roseburg, Oregon; sister LaRae Baker Stewart and brother-in-law Shay Stewart of Sutherlin, Oregon; sister Laurel Baker of Bend, Oregon; brother Nathan Baker, of Bend, Oregon; three nieces Azaleyah, Athena and Valkyree Stewart of Sutherlin; two nephews Sawyer Stewart of Sutherlin and a nephew to be born in December; grandparents Vivian Baker of Oakridge, Oregon; Gary and Becky Riddle of Lakewood, Washington; Candi Hickenbottom of Eugene, Oregon; Aunt Amanda Riddle of Eugene, Oregon; uncle Vern and Aunt Tina Baker of Oakridge, Oregon; many more family members and extended family Richard Rahn, Cheyenne and Tyler Rahn, and her best friend Jen Edgar.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Douglas County Fairground Community Building in Roseburg at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Roseburg Memorial Gardens, Sundial Wall, where she will continue to be cherished and honored.
Marah loved sunflowers, so know that if you see one, just smile and know my sweet girl is standing tall watching over you.
