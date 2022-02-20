Marcia “Maybell” Cummings (Standley) passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Jan. 15, 2022. She was born on Aug. 22, 1930, to Oran & Narcissus Standley. She married her husband, Robert L. Cummings in 1949. They resided in Camas Valley, Oregon, where they raised their three children. Maybell was an avid quilter and loved to sew. She made many beautiful quilts over her lifetime that are enjoyed by her family and many community members. She loved to volunteer her time. Some of the volunteering she did was reading with the kids at Camas Valley School through the S.M.A.R.T Reading program (which included reading with many of her great-grandchildren). She was also a member of the Camas Valley Grange, where she helped served meals to the elderly and also volunteered her time at the Camas Valley Fire Department events. Maybell loved people and was always eager to help out wherever she could.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Marcia and great-grandsons; BJ, Reid and Ford. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Singleton (Lorris), son, Robert Cummings Sr. (Debbie) son-in-law, Wes Heigh, her five grandsons; Robert Cummings Jr. (Jen), Alan Singleton (Shanda), Gary Cummings (Jamie), Doug Singleton (Jennifer) and Steve Cummings (Stefanie) and 19 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Maybell will be held on March. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Camas Valley Missionary Church. A potluck will follow the service.
