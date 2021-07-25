On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Marcia Sumner, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at the age of 82.
Marcia was born in 1939 to Elvis and Anna Belle. She graduated from Klamath Union High School, and in 1958, she married Richard Sumner. They raised their daughter, Tina, and son, Steve, in many different places throughout the U.S.
The Sumner Family moved many times for job opportunities and Marcia always had a talent of making every house a warm, comfortable and loving home for her family. When Tina and Steve were young, she worked as a school office secretary and was always there for her children.
Marcia lived a rich and full life of travel and operating businesses with her husband. In her later years, they owned Red Baron Travel Agency in Roseburg, and On the River Golf and RV Resort in Dillard. Most recently they enjoyed spending summers at On the River and winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Elvis, her mother, Anna Belle, sister Dee and grandson Eli. She is survived by her husband Richard, her children, Tina and Steve, her sister Patti, four grandchildren and six great children. Marcia will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
