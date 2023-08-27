June 19, 1947 to Aug. 22, 2023, Margaret was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, to Herbert and Doris (Wilson) Melson. As an infant she traveled to Oregon with her parents. She and her two brothers attended public school in Dillard, Oregon.
Margaret graduated from Douglas High School in 1965, and attended Oregon State University for two years before leaving university to marry the love of her life, Roy Ellis. Roy and Margaret raised two children, Andrea and Chris in Eugene and Lookingglass, Oregon.
She returned to college and earned her associate’s degree at Umpqua Community College, her bachelor’s degree at George Fox University, and finally her master’s degree at Northwest Christian College, all while working full time and raising her family.
Margaret worked at Umpqua Community College for two decades, first in the registrar's office, then as the director of the college’s Upward Bound Program. She helped many students access higher education and reach personal goals during her directorship.
After retiring, Margaret and Roy spent time with their five grandchildren, attending their sporting events, concerts, etc. They traveled both domestically and abroad. The two of them were season ticket holders to many University of Oregon sports teams, and enjoyed attending Duck football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball games.
Margaret was a loving, funny and intelligent woman who will be missed by many family members, friends and colleagues. She is survived by Roy, her husband of 56 years, her children Andrea (Patrick), Chris (Marsha), five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, her brothers Dave (Mary) and Bill (Cathy), her nieces Kelly, Jamie, Billie and Joyanna, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Margaret will be laid to rest during a private family service.
