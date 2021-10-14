Margaret Smith passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, with family by her side. Known affectionately as Peggy, she was born in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Oregon in 1969.
Peggy was married and had two children with Richard Abodeely. After he passed away, she met and married Erdis Smith.
In the 1980s and ‘90s, Peggy ran the "Browsey" store in Roseburg. She loved to cook, listen to Frank Sinatra, go to the coast and casinos. She was a lifetime bowler and made many lasting friendships bowling in leagues.
Peggy had an outgoing positive energy that was naturally ingratiating. She is painfully missed.
Special thanks to the hard-working staff at Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospice and Dr. Lee
Until we meet again Mom....143
