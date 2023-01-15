At 96 years of age, Marge (Langum) Altman was called home into the loving arms of her eternal companion, Leroy Elwin Altman, to receive her angel wings on Jan. 3, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Marge was born June 5, 1926, in Oakland, California, to parents Clinton Gilman Langum and Mabel Mildred (Hitt) Langum.
Marge and Leroy Altman were married July 10, 1946, in Denver, Colorado, and raised their family in Napa, California, where they lived most of their life together.
She is survived by her sons, David (Lisa) Altman of Pioche, Nevada, and Dan (Lori) Altman of Sutherlin, Oregon, and daughter, Elaine Altman of Sutherlin, Oregon. She is also survived by her sister Mildred (“Billie”) Webster of Redding, California, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marge is predeceased by her husband (Leroy, 2001), parents (Clinton and Mabel), sister (Jean Langum-Cureton) and twin brothers (Clifford and Clinton Langum).
Marge was a “Rosie” in the iconic Rosie the Riveter movement and worked on Mare Island during World War II. She was also a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her long life, she was an animal lover and an avid gardener who could grow just about anything. She also loved taking spontaneous trips to the Pacific Coast or into the mountains and cherished having out-of-town picnics in her remaining years.
Mom will be missed immensely, but we have her memories locked away in our hearts where she will live alongside our father, Leroy, for eternity. There will be no services, per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to the Disabled American Vets or Wounded Warriors Project would be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.