Age 88, of Roseburg, OR, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. A celebration of life was held on Oct. 26, 2020, at Aunt Caroline's Park in Shady Cove, OR.
Margery (Johnson, Hughes, Detlefsen) Wooster passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was born August 7, 1932, to Thomas and Velia Johnson in Medford, OR. She lived in Shady Cove until the age of 13 when her family moved to Medford. In 1950, she married Clifton Blaine Hughes and started her family living first in Eagle Point, OR and then Milo, OR. Later, she married Andy Detlefsen and soon convinced him to move from California to Oregon. After Andy passed, she married the last love of her life, Clifford Wooster. They lived in Tri-city, OR; where they had family, friends and many tiny poodles.
Margery (Margy) loved her family, helping others, good jokes and traveling. While married to Andy, she drove a 35-foot fifth-wheel all over the West. Clifford and Margy enjoyed being snowbirds for many years, seeing the country while visiting friends and family.
Margy leaves behind three daughters, Shirley (Clyde) Pyle, Diana (Roger) Halbert, and Donna (Bob) Fry, five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving Margy are her sisters, Marie Maine, Mary James, numerous nieces, nephews, children of both Andy and Clifford, and a great number of friends from all around the U.S. Margy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cheryl Jean Hughes; her parents, Thomas and Velia Johnson; Cliff Hughes, her older brother, Roy Johnson, and Andy Detlefsen. Her husband, Clifford passed in January.
A special thanks to Avamere at Oak Park and Umpqua Nursing for their kindness and care of Margy during the last years of her life.
