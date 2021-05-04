Maria Eulalia Martinez Lowe was born on Christmas Day 1935 to Victor and Maria Andrea Martinez. She was the baby of the Martinez family. Maria was born and raised in Vallecitos, New Mexico. Maria’s parents made sure she had the opportunity to attend a school where she was able to master the English language in addition to her native Spanish tongue.
At age 19, Maria served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Houston, Texas among the Spanish speaking community there. Maria was able to share a message of Jesus Christ and his gospel. It was there that she met the love of her life, Acel Lowe, Jr.
After completing their missions, Acel and Maria reconnected and Acel undertook a dedicated, whirlwind courtship of Maria. Within months, on May 29, 1957, they were married in the Los Angeles temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Over the years Acel and Maria welcomed six children and Maria dedicated herself to her family. Maria had great joy and pride in her family.
Maria was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. She was always surrounded by books of all kinds. When their eyes were dim with age, Maria and Acel would listen to audio books on Kindle every day. They would also set aside time each day to listen to scripture together.
Maria and Acel loved to travel and had many opportunities to explore the world together. A singular adventure was living on the island of Upolu in Samoa for three years with their family.
Maria loved to cook and was a master. Making a favorite dish or meal for family members was her language of love throughout her life. Her children remember proudly bringing school friends home to freshly baked cookies after school. For many years Maria hosted an authentic Spanish fiesta meal for Acel’s High School Spanish students. This was a highlight of High School Spanish for the students at Glide High School.
Maria cherished gardening throughout her life. Her children and grandchildren loved raiding her hardy gardens. Flowers and plants of all kinds thrived under her care.
Maria always welcomed her children’s friends into her home. Her children’s friends seemed to come as much to see and visit with Maria as with her children. People loved being around Maria and even strangers would confide in her. She had a gift for making friends and engaging people.
For many years Maria worked in the Roseburg Public School System with special needs children. They and their parents adored her, and she found great fulfillment and satisfaction in her work.
Maria served in her church and community throughout her life. She was a disciple of Jesus Christ and manifest her love for him in her service to others most especially her family.
Maria’s greatest joy was her family. She beamed with love and pride over her six children, sixteen grandchildren and the six great-grandchildren who joined the family before her death. Each of her grandchildren knew they had a loving, fierce, and loyal advocate in their Grandma Maria. Maria was her family’s greatest cheerleader.
She adored her husband of 63 years, Acel Lowe Jr. It was poetic that she joined him in the eternities within a month of his passing. Maria passed away in her home with her youngest son Jamison at her side on March 12, 2020.
Maria passed away just as the world was being enveloped by COVID 19. We had all hoped it would be a short time and then we could gather to honor our dear mother, sister and friend Maria. More than a year has passed and our lives are just beginning to open up again. We honor our mother and miss her every day.
Maria is survived by her six children, Thayne Lowe, Thaylene Rogers (Mark), Kim Ririe (Rob), Gina Atwood (Merrill), Lisa Sepulveda (Julio), Jamison Lowe (Eileen), and by sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We are certain that she gave a loving send off to a great-grandson who recently arrived to the family since her death.
Maria Martinez Lowe and her husband Acel Lowe Jr. are memorialized with a marker at Melrose Cemetery, Melrose, Oregon.
