Marian Louise Sorenson Hill of Roseburg, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. Marian was born May 16, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John Teague Sorenson and Frances Higgs Noble.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 10:49 am
On May 17, 1946, she married William Carl Hill in San Diego, California, and solemnized their marriage on Feb. 14, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple.
Marian and Bill raised three daughters. The family happily journeyed through Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska for Bill’s transfers in the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. When Bill retired from the BLM in Fairbanks, Alaska as fire management officer in 1983, they returned to Roseburg to live out their retirement years.
Marian was a wonderful homemaker, skilled seamstress and wonderful cook. She had an enormous heart and endless love for her family. She was a good and supportive friend.
Survivors include daughters, Leslie (Leonard) Irwin of Cascade, Idaho, Paula (Lachlan) MacKinnon of Roseburg, Oregon; sister Martell Roberts of Westminster, Colorado, brother Don Noble of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren, Shellie, Ken, Justin, Dan, Steven, Melanie; six great-grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Thain, Kraig, Avery, Carson; great-great-grandson Caden and all her nieces and nephews.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Bill and daughter Sue, her parents, brother John Paul and sister Renate.
At Marian’s request, no services will be held.
In recognition of her love for animals, memorial gifts may be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center,
450 Old Del Rio Road Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
