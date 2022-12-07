Marie Connelly, age 87, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 22, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.
Marie was born in Chicago, Illinois, as the youngest of eight children. She moved with her parents to Los Angeles, California, and graduated from Venice High School in 1953. She married Edward F. Connelly in 1956. They had two children, Eddie and Laura. In 1960, Ed graduated from Loyola Marymount University, accepted a job at Lockheed, and the family moved to Campbell, California. Ed and Marie both retired from Lockheed in 1985, moved to Roseburg and built a home on the North Umpqua River.
Marie will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother and grandmother, but she will mostly be remembered as a fun loving “mom.” She was a member of the Roving Rockets, an active bridge player, enjoyed dancing to live music, a fabulous cook, a gardener of beautiful plants and creative artist of watercolor, acrylics, soapstone carving, bronze pieces and ceramics.
Marie is survived by her son, Eddie Connelly, and his wife, Sally; her daughter, Laura McKee, and her husband Bill; her three grandchildren Alisa Nicol and her husband Danny, Billy McKee and Tim McKee and his wife Betty; her six great-grandchildren Clara Nicol, Josie Nicol, Ruger Nicol, Nella Nicol, Camila McKee and Juliana McKee and her loving partner Wayne Taylor.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, followed by inurnment at the Roseburg National Cemetery, 1770 W. Harvard Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.