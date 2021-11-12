Celebrate with us a life well-lived!
Marie Sorosky was born March 23, 1927, to Anthony and Margaret LaScala in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
She married John J. Sorosky at the age of 21, and spent 68 years with him. Shortly after they were married, they moved west, raising six children in California before finally settling on the North Umpqua River in Oregon in 1989, where they both spent their senior years and final days.
Marie joins in the hereafter her husband, John J. Sorosky, their daughter Kathryn Anderson, grandson Shawn Murphy, her parents, and three brothers.
She is survived by five children, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three sisters.
Marie passed away in her sleep on Sept. 24, 2021. She was 94 years old.
Join us for a time of fellowship in honor of her life on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church in Roseburg. Rosary at 10 a.m., mass at 10:30 a.m., reception in the church hall after mass.
