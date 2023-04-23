Marilyn Jane Holden Johnson, age 95 passed away on March 20, 2023. Marilyn passed in Sisters, Oregon and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Marilyn was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Backus, Minnesota, to parents Warren (Curley) and Myrtle Tye Holden. She attended country school through the 6th grade and later went to school in town. She graduated from Backus High School in 1945 and then attended Northern Business College in Bemidji, Minnesota. She worked part-time at City Drug Store to help pay for her schooling.
In June of 1949, she met Douglas Johnson at a barn dance in Deerfield township. On Sep. 23, 1950, they were confirmed, baptized, and married at the First English Lutheran Church in Pine River, Minnesota. Their first home was in International Falls, Minnesota, where Doug worked in a paper mill. In April 1952, they moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, to make their home. Doug went to work at Martin Brothers Box Company in Oakland the same day they arrived.
Marilyn taught Sunday School at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sutherlin for 21 years. She loved the little children who came to her class. She also taught vacation bible school and made many friends with children and parents alike.
Marilyn had many interests: sewing, canning, upholstery, cake decorating, writing stories, raising flowers, yard work, bluegrass concerts and visiting neighbors. Many will remember after visiting with Marilyn at her home, leaving with jars of jam, peaches, or pears that she had canned.
In Nov. 1974, Marilyn passed the postal test and started working at the Sutherlin Post Office. She enjoyed her job and appreciated her co-workers, customers and strangers alike. She retired on June 1, 2000, after 26 years on the job.
Preceding Marilyn in death were Douglas Johnson, her parents Curly and Myrtle Holden, three brothers, Ike, Don, and Tom Holden, one sister, Gail Holden and one grandson, Gordon D Petersen.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Morstad of North Bend, Washington; Carmel Johnson, Jeff (Kay) Johnson and Roger (Susie) Johnson all residing in Sisters, Oregon. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Greg (Holly) Petersen, Amy (Josh) Helm, Jordan (Sam) Pyke, Tia (Jimmy) Loverro, Makenzie (Luke) Boskovich and Steen (Olive) Johnson and eight great-grandchildren.
Her surviving siblings are sister, Janet (Dale) Skinner and brother, Mike (Jenny) Holden all residing in Minnesota. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Marilyn will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery in Backus, Minnesota, in June.
There will be a coffee and cookie reception in the Sutherlin community building’s meeting room on Sunday, April 30, between noon and 3 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects and share memories of Marilyn’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.