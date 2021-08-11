Marilyn Loomis passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 from pneumonia secondary to COVID. She is predeceased by her parents, Donald and Fern, and husband Skip. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Cramer, brothers Rusty Brown and Glenn Brown, daughter Laurie Childress, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Marilyn's burial will take place Friday, August 13 at 9am at the Roseburg VA.
