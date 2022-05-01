Beloved longtime citizen of Canyonville, Oregon, Marilyn Chandler has passed away after a life filled with the joy of teaching, passion for art and travel, and service to the community she loved.
Marilyn was born in Long Beach, California to Mariner and Emily Chandler. The eldest of three children and the only daughter. She cherished her two younger brothers, Ron and Barry. She was a curious and talkative child. She enjoyed school and graduated from Pepperdine University in Southern California. A natural born leader full of a zest for the beauty of life and art and a deep and enduring love for her family. She lived a long and rewarding life. Marilyn traveled the world, including Israel, Greece, France, Spain, Mexico, Germany, England and Costa Rica. She also crisscrossed the beautiful USA many times. On one adventure she was honored to be part of the convoy that delivered the official Christmas tree to the White House. But of all the incredible sights she’d seen, her favorite remained the Delicate Arch in Utah – its natural beauty captivated her.
To say she loved kids would be a huge understatement. She truly devoted her life to the education and wellbeing of young children. She taught kindergarten, first and fourth grades for 38 years, most of them at Canyonville Elementary. After retirement, she was blessed to share her passion for art as one of the ‘Art Ladies’ with her dear friend, Joan Barnes teaching art history and mentoring young artists through the Art Express program in local elementary schools for an additional 17 years. You’d be hard-pressed to enter an establishment or walk down the street, for that matter, in Canyonville without bumping into one of her students, or children or grandchildren of one of her students. Miss Chandler was the greatest!!! She always said that though she was not blessed with children of her own, her brothers gave her nieces and nephews, and teaching gave her hundreds of kids!
With humility and humor, Marilyn made a difference in the community. She was Society President of the South Umpqua Historical Society and took great pride in the Pioneer-Indian Museum. She was a member of the honorary educator’s association Alpha Delta Kappa and served in leadership. As a longstanding member of The Lions Club, she helped organize ‘Citizen of the Year’ in Canyonville and held that honor herself, in 2001. Additionally, she organized Pioneer Days Family Album and Queen’s Court including the float! Marilyn was willing to volunteer or donate just about anywhere there was a need. She was an accomplished photographer, artist, writer and wood worker. She loved The Beavs and enjoyed the rivalry between the Oregon State University Beavers and the University of Oregon Ducks with her brother, Barry. It was an ongoing (and fun) battle! She loved and took great pride in her family and was the family historian. She ALWAYS had a fun story to share! Even to the end, she was blessing others in any way possible. She loved ice cream, animals, making a difference and inspiring others to do the same.
Her memory and bright light will continue to shine in her community and in the lives of those that were touched by this extraordinary woman.
Please join us on Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. for a celebration of life to honor Marilyn at Pioneer Park; 305 SE Canyon St., Canyonville, Oregon 97417. Light finger foods and dessert will be served.
