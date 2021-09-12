Marilyn D. VanCleave, age 83 passed away in her home of natural causes on September 01, 2021. She was born in Hermiston, Oregon July 1, 1938. She is preceded by her parents Lorraine and Roy VanArsdale, her brother Duane and her grandson Jeremy D. Doud. Marilyn is survived by her husband Bill B. VanCleave, married for over 45 years, their sons William VanCleave, Brian (wife Jodi) Doud, and Blake (wife Areole) Doud, their 8 grandchildren, their 9 great-grandchildren. Marilyn worked as an insurance agent until she retired from Hometown Insurance in the year of 2000. Marilyn and Bill were then free to begin traveling and they did often. The last long trip for at least a week was to explore Colorado in 2015.
She will always be remembered for her love of quilting, knitting, flowers, and cactus'. She met at her cousin Beth's home once a month with her quilting group to explore new forms and patterns. She kept in touch with the ladies she worked with and they met often for lunch dates. Marilyn was known for her Mastery of Gopher dispatchment on the ranch.
A strong woman, a loving wife and mother with so much creative talent. She will be sadly missed but remembered by all that knew and loved her.
In keeping with her wishes; the spreading of her ashes will take place on their beloved ranch in Myrtle Creek. This ceremony will be private, attended only by immediate family.
In honor of her memory, donations are being made to the following charity: Breast Cancer Awareness.
