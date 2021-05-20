Marion Ruth Dunham Johnson, born July 21, 1927, died today May 19, 2021 in Greensboro, GA while living with her son there.
A longtime resident of Roseburg, Oregon, she moved to live with her son after her husband's (Willis C. Johnson) death over three years ago. She was an avid reader, a wonderful gardener and would want to say goodbye to all her friends in Roseburg.
