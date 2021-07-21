On July 18, 2021, Marjorie Janice Poe passed away peacefully at her home in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by her children and brother. At the age of 73, she fought a courageous battle with cancer and her family will continue to honor her legacy through their faith, love, and continued service of others.
Janice was born June 8, 1948 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was the oldest of three children of Jack and Ernestine Sproles. Janice lived life to the fullest and always followed her heart. She met her love, Randall Roy Poe while attending Dobyns Bennett High School. The sweethearts married on June 9, 1969 and soon welcomed their four children Kimberly Rachelle, Jason Randall, Ryan Michael and Christopher Bradley. With their quiver full, the Poe family settled along the North Umpqua River to raise their children.
Janice was survived by her four children and grandchildren. Kimberly, Blake & McGuire Finnie, Jason, Mallika, Tristan & Isaac Poe, Ryan Poe, Christopher, Misti & Lucy Ellarose Poe, as well as her mother, Ernestine Sproles, and brothers, David & Danny Sproles.
A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, July 24 at River Forks Park at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please bring your own chair and favorite stories to share!
