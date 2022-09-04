Given by God on Feb. 21, 1928, in Galesville, Wisconsin.
Returned to God on Aug. 4, 2022, in Missoula, Montana.
Mom passed away peacefully with family members at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Hal. Mom was an active and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg, Oregon, for 60 years. She worked in Roseburg libraries at Fremont Jr. High, Fullerton IV Elementary and Umpqua Community College prior to retirement.
Mom was a loving Christian, wife, mother, mother-in-Law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, neighbor, librarian with well-practiced “Library Look,” volunteer, PEO sister, piano player, choir member, artist, sewer, knitter, voracious reader, Uniteer Family Camping Group Member 50 plus years, Book Club attender, Bagel Bunch member, Sesquipedalianist (“Look it up,” as Mom would say), crossword puzzle completer, dachshund trainer and BBQ chicken wing, french toast, taco, pizza, popcorn, cheesecake, birthday cake, deviled egg and soup maker. She was a kind word and hug giver and spirit builder-upper.
Marge is survived by daughter Barb (Bill Samsoe) and son Dave (Karen); grandchildren Nathan Brushe (Timmi) and Garth Brushe (Lisa) and their mother Meg Rourke; grandchildren Erik Samsoe (Stoney) and Kelly Dupont (Greg); great-grandchildren Chase and Paige Brushe, Lyla and Ryder Dupont.
She has left us with wonderful personal memories, smiles and warmer hearts that came about from her heart that radiated love.
She rests now where she wanted to be with those whom she loved that preceded her to be with God. Remembrances can be made with a smile and contributions made to the Roseburg First Presbyterian Church and Memorial Fund, Roseburg Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center or to those in need both near and far.
A memorial service will be held at the Roseburg, Oregon, First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.