1925 – February 13, 2021
Marjorie Powell was born to Ray and Esther Wright of Days Creek, OR. Marjorie graduated from Days Creek High School as valedictorian. She married Dorwin Powell in a double wedding with her sister Josephine, marrying Dorwin’s brother, Dean Powell, in 1946 and lived in Douglas County her whole life.
Marjorie is survived by her children Andrea, Kristine, Shannon and Russell. She was preceded in death by her husband Dorwin, son William, and sister Josephine. She is survived by her sister Maxine. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, many close nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many long-term friends and family.
Marjorie worked for US Bank all of her working days, retiring twice. She raised registered Angus cattle and miniature donkeys and worked at the Douglas County Fair for many years and won many prizes on her canning, baking and stitch work.
No service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid virus. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to Days Creek Dollars for Scholars at P.O Box 10, Days Creek, OR 97429.
