Mark A. Long, age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at home on Dec. 7, 2022. He was born to Walter C. and Fanny L. Long on March 10, 1931, in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. On Aug. 4, 1951, Mark married his high school sweetheart, Betty C. Long, also of Mt. Morris. Mark and Betty moved west to the Roseburg area in 1960 where they remained and raised four children.
Mark was guided by his faith in Christ and was known by many for his kindness, generosity and genuine compassion toward people regardless of their situation in life. His greatest earthly accomplishment, however, was his lasting dedication and devotion to his beloved Betty and family. His ability to make time to provide thoughtful advice or just be a shoulder to cry on to any family member or friend in need will be truly missed. Mark was a Korean War veteran and one of seven brothers who also served in the military (four in WWII and three in the Korean War).
Mark is survived by sons Robert Long and wife Mary of Roseburg, Douglas Long and wife Sherrie of Myrtle Creek, daughter Sharon Long Ford and husband Kevin Ford of Anchorage, Alaska, and sister Mary Louise Howard of Winchester, Virginia. He was the very proud grandfather of six grandchildren; Mark, Shawn, Rachelle, Anna, Sarai and Jared, as well as 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mark is predeceased by his wife Betty Long, daughter Betty Long Unruh of Roseburg and granddaughter Anna Long Trivett of Corvallis, Oregon.
With family and military brothers in attendance, Mark will be laid to rest with military honors at the Roseburg National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. Roseburg National Cemetery is located at 1770 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, 97470. A celebration of life memorial will be held for his many friends and brothers and sisters in Christ at Garden Valley Christian Assembly on Friday Dec. 30, 1 p.m. Garden Valley Christian Assembly Church is located at 3047 Garden Valley Rd., Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
Funeral arrangements made by Taylor's Family Mortuary, Winston, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of the many worthy charities assisting veterans and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.