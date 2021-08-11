Mark Anthony Frazier went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mark was born to John (JB) Frazier and Anna Mae Frazier on July 14, 1957 in Salinas, California. He attended Santa Marina High School. In 1976 he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served on the flight lines in Germany. After leaving the military, Mark returned to California until moving to Oregon in 1995, where he met the love of his life and wife of 24 years, Kelly Means. Mark worked as an independent contractor and project manager until he began working for Steve Pierce, Pierce Restoration in 2003, which was purchased by Tim Clark in 2005. Mark worked for Tim Clark as a contractor and project manager up until the end of July of this year.
Mark was a humble, kind, and loving man, with a fierce constitution, full of integrity and a deep faith in God. Strong and stubborn are two words that people would often use to describe Mark; however, he would always be willing to help someone at a moment’s notice.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae (Quinn) Frazier and John (JB) Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Frazier; daughter, Bethany (Manuel) Standley; (Alan); Vicky (Roy) Jones, of Kissimmee, Florida; Lynn Frazier, of Roseburg, Oregon; Bruce Frazier of Roseburg, Oregon; 4 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark will be greatly missed by so very many!
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family requests that donations be made to the Roseburg Community Cancer Center.
There will be a Military Service, Friday, August 13, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Clark's Ranch Longhorns and Weddings, 2222 North Bank Road, Roseburg, Oregon.
