Mark was born Sept. 2, 1989, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Rick and Anne Hahn and passed away Oct. 18, 2021, in Wenatchee, Washington with his family by his side. Mark was the best son, brother, uncle and friend we could have asked for. We thank God daily for having Mark in our lives for 32 years.
Mark attended Roseburg schools in the special ed program. He had wonderful teachers, aids, bus drivers and friends wherever he was. Mark never met a stranger, and even though he couldn’t speak nor walk, he captivated the hearts of all he met with a winsome smile and a big HEY greeting! He loved hugs, especially giving them.
We want to thank Mark’s doctors in Roseburg; Dr. Hall, Dr. Dannenhoffer and his assistant Michelle, Dr. Nedita, and Dr. Kumar for their wonderful care of Mark throughout his 32 years. Also special thanks to the many other doctors and staff from Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg; Salem Hospital in Salem; OHSU in Portland, and Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Washington for their care of Mark during his hospital stays.
Survivors include Rick and Anne Hahn, sister, Melissa and husband, JR Cano, nephews, Ethan and Charlie, Wenatchee, Washington; uncle Darrell and aunt Raina Hahn, Roseburg, Oregon; uncle James Householder, Winston, Oregon; aunt Tippy Householder, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and numerous cousins, literally hundreds of classmates, friends, and church family, too numerous to list.
Mark was preceded in death by grandparents, Charlie and Florence Hahn, Warren and Elizabeth Householder, uncle, Larry Householder and aunts, Connie and Phyllis Householder.
Memorial service/celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Vine Street Baptist Church 2152 NE Vine Street, Roseburg, Oregon. We invite all who knew Mark to come and celebrate his life with us, there will be a time to share special memories. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vine Street Baptist Church or Hope Clinic for Women would be appreciated.
