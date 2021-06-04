Mark D. Ranger passed away on May 21, 2021, from a heart attack. In true Mark fashion, he made a quick and quiet exit.
Mark was born in Portland, OR on February 14, 1956. He was the eldest of eight children, including his twin sister. Mark graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1974.
Shortly after graduation, Mark married his high school sweetheart, Laurie, who preceded him in death after 40 years together. They started growing their family and eventually raised four children. Mark got lucky in love twice and married his wife, Crystal, in 2019.
Mark’s career as an Oregon State Trooper took him and his family to Medford, OR and then to Roseburg, OR. He retired as a detective and polygraph examiner in 2006. Mark closed some high-profile cases during his career and was an exemplary officer. He even appeared on an episode of Forensic Files and Killer Couples. Mark continued his polygraph business and worked in security at Seven Feathers before fully retiring in 2019.
Mark was a very involved and supportive father and grandfather. He loved taking his children and grandchildren hunting and fishing. He coached his children on numerous teams and was a regular spectator at his grandchildren’s events. He was a very proud Papa and loved bragging about their accomplishments.
It seems like Mark knew someone everywhere he went. He was friendly, charismatic, and a generous tipper. He had a huge circle of good friends that he would meet for coffee and gossip, fishing on the Umpqua, or hunting with the “BBCC”. If you were a friend of Mark’s then you had a friend until the end.
Mark is survived by his wife Crystal; children Erik, Joshua, Kristin, Katie; step-children Cary, Matthew, Kelsie; 12 grandchildren; and countless family and friends (whose cell phones are a lot quieter these days).
Mark lived a happy life full of love. Rest in peace, Papa. A celebration of life in Mark’s remembrance will be held on July 11, 2021, at noon, at Backside Brewing in Roseburg.
Famous Blue Smurf. Good cop and fun person.
