Mark Fowler passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 27, 2021.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary, and his son Gayland.
Mark was born on December 31, 1954 and lived a rich and varied life in Colorado, California, and lastly in his beloved Oregon. He was curious about many things, loved the ocean and nature and nurturing things that grow, including germinating walnut trees from seed. Mark was well read on many subjects, including geology and astronomy. A simple drive through Oregon would bring back a report of the geology along the way and the connections between various locations to Crater Lake. A simple look at the sky would bring a description of the far away constellations and identification of stars and planets. He loved his dogs, who accompanied him in his truck, bringing an extra amount of joy and fullness to the project at hand.
Mark was a hard worker and brought a level of craftsmanship and generosity to his work seldom seen. Beyond all of this, Mark was a good and faithful friend, a friend that you could count on in good times and in bad, who was there to lend a helping hand to a friend, a stranger, or someone in need. Mark gladdened the hearts of all that he met and made the world a better place with his enduring kindness. We will think of him often and the warm memories he left behind. He was just one of those people who in their quiet way and gentle spirit was a gift to all that knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, stjude.org/whoyouhelp
