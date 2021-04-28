It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mark Wayne Noakes, on April 7, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born September 25, 1965, in Roseville, California, to Robert Armstrong Noakes (deceased) and Nancy Harris Noakes.
Mark loved fishing, camping, and outdoor life! He loved helping people, especially the elderly, doing their yard work and caring for their animals. Friends, family, and neighbors will miss his caring, helpful nature.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy. His siblings are Jerry Dean Rowe, Sr. (deceased) (Diana), Kathy Hess (Allen), and Andy Rodrick.
Services will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 340 NW Glenhart Ave., Winston, OR 97496.
