Marla Kay Stevenson went to be with our Lord quietly, with dignity and grace in her husband’s arms on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 76, at Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon, from complications caused by a multitude of health issues leading to a stroke. She was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Sept. 15, 1945, and was a lifetime resident of Roseburg. Marla was the daughter of Merritt Burt & Wao (Rice) Burt. She graduated with Roseburg High School Class of 1963. Her activities in high school included Girls League, grades 1-4, Tumbling Club 1-4, Treasurer 3, GRA 1-4 (Sports Chairman), FHA 2-4, Degree Chairman 4 and Nu Delta 2.
Marla was employed by The Farmer’s Home Administration, The Forest Service and The Bureau of Land Management prior to retiring in 1990. Before Marla was born, her mother, Wao, was friends with Ruth Stevenson. Her father, Merritt, was friends with Richard J. D. Stevenson. The Stevenson Family and the Burt family remained friends over the years in the Roseburg area, visiting, sharing hobbies, and attending family reunions. After Marla’s father Merritt passed, Wao and Ruth arraigned for their son, Richard C. Stevenson, and Marla to become reacquainted. This led to Marla and Richard’s marriage to be held on Marla’s mother’s birthday, February 25,1990. The marriage was officiated by Pastor Bruce Russel at the Westside Christian Church in Roseburg.
Marla was a lifetime member of the Roseburg Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor AA Chapter Sorority. More than sixteen years ago, a sorority sister gave Marla a calendar called Quiet Getaways, a daily journey towards peace. She maintained touch with God by reading from this calendar every day for the rest of her life. Marla taught ceramics in the early to mid-70s and sold her creations in the Douglas County Christmas Fair into the early 90s. She loved to decorate for all seasons and holidays. She was a gifted seamstress. After Marla and Richard were married, they became members of The Buckeroo Square Dance Club, The Timber 8’s Square Dance Club, and the Dancing Friends Round Dance Club. They danced for years at the Douglas County Fair. She enjoyed roller skating, gardening, puttering in her green house, and watching all the creatures in the yard. She loved seeing the Decorah eagles hatch, care for and fledge their young. She fed hummingbirds year around and so enjoyed watching the deer.
Marla was preceded in death by her father Merritt Burt, mother Wao (Rice) Burt, grandfathers Ernest Rice and George Burt, grandmothers, Myrtle (Royer) Rice and Margaret (Telford) Burt, aunt Beatrice Rice, aunt Della (Gawler) Rice, and Uncle Doug Rice. (Della & Doug were twins) Also predeceased were her aunt Margaret (Rice) Smiley, uncle Harrison Rice, aunt Ethel (Rice) Weikel, aunt Eva (Rice) Wilkinson, and Aunt Agnes (Burt) Wilcox. She is survived by her husband, Richard C. Stevenson, daughter Angie (Harris) Larson and her husband Jason Larson, granddaughter Alyssa Felder of Roseburg, Oregon, brother Derek Burt of Mesa, Arizona, nephew Douglas Burt of Roseburg, niece Lacy Biniak of Portland, Oregon, many other relatives and friends, and her rag doll kitty cats, Shasta and Samson.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center 943 Del Rio Rd, Roseburg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time when covid is not as prevalent.
