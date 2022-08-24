Marlys Elaine Hobson (Reppe), 73, of Winston, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Born Aug. 2, 1949, in Klamath Falls, she was the daughter of the late Chester Reppe and Ida Elaine Cummins Reppe.
Mrs. Hobson was a lifelong educator who spent 20 plus years as a math teacher at Douglas High School. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from Oregon College of Education and a master’s degree from Oregon State University, where she loved to return to attend women’s basketball games. Service to her community was important and included being a volunteer at the food pantry and serving on the library board.
In 2018, she was named Winston Female First Citizen for her volunteerism. Her highest priority, however, was being surrounded by family, which is when she was happiest. She loved cooking meals for her family, playing pinochle and attending plays, concerts and sporting events to support her grandchildren.
Survivors include her best friend of 60 years, who became her husband of 53 years, Allen Hobson; four children, Jay Hobson and wife Katie of Albany; Christopher Angle-Hobson and husband Mark of Medford; Russell Hobson and wife Corina of Myrtle Creek; Monica Grimes and spouses Ben and Stephanie of Corvallis; 16 grandchildren, Meghan, Karys, Abigail, Emily, Andrew, Aurora, Ashley, Caleb, Cecile, Hannah, Adam, Maximus, Coriloanis, Austyn, Alexis and Katie; sister, Maralee Lawson and sister-in-law Sandy Reppe. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Reppe.
A memorial service will be held at Winston Community Center at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Douglas High School — Marlys Hobson Memorial Scholarship, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston, OR 97496. Online condolences may be shared with the family at taylorsfamilychapel.com.
