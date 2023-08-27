Marsha was born to Cleda Neal and Richard Whittaker in Roseburg, Oregon, and passed on May 25, 2011, from Alzheimer's. She was a descendant of the Neal family who came on the 1843 wagon Train and the Miller’s who were part of the 1849 gold rush in California.
Marsha was raised by her grandparents Hattie and Alfred Neal. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1955, and was married to Bill Sullivan on July 2, 1955.
Marsha worked in Church's Drug Store and at the Roseburg Pharmacy prior to having children. In 1976, she went to work at Bi-Mart and worked there for over 18 years and developed close friendships with her co-workers.
She was devoted to her children, Lexa, Piper and Neal and had special relationships with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Germany, Canada, New York City, Texas, Branson and many trips to Florida.
Gardening was her passion, however, she also loved to sew, crochet and knit. She enjoyed family hiking and camping. Marsha was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church and was a Sunday school teacher, piano player and deaconess.
She loved her family unconditionally and supported them through the good and hard times. Marsha was loved by all who knew her and her children continue to have contact with many of her lifelong friends.
She is survived by her children, Lexa, Piper and Neal, all of Roseburg and her grandchildren Chally Standley, Christen Edwards, Megan Rodriguez, Josiah and Gabriel Stritzke and Christopher Sullivan. Great-grandchildren Ariel Guido, Oliver and Phoebe Edwards, Eli, Silas, Olivia and Sage Rodrigues and great-great-granddaughter Aurora Blomberg.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Civil Bend Cemetery, in Winston to honor both Marsha and Bill Sullivan. Everyone is also invited to a potluck 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at 517 W Shenandoah St, Roseburg. Call 541-580-0525 for more information.
