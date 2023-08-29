Marsha was born to Cleda Neal and Richard Whittaker in Roseburg, Oregon, and passed on May 25, 2011, from Alzheimer's. She was a descendant of the Neal family who came on the 1843 wagon Train and the Miller’s who were part of the 1849 gold rush in California.

