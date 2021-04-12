Martha Elizabeth Bradley went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 23, 2021. She was born in Fairfield, California to Brenick and Ruthe O’Day September 3, 1959.
The family moved to Ruch, Oregon when Martha was eight years of age. She graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1977. She graduated from Southern Oregon State University in 1981 with a BA in Business. She moved to Roseburg in 1985 to begin work at the Roseburg VA Medical Center. While at the VA, she met and married Jim in 1994. After 13 years of working at the VA, she decided to put her entrepreneurial skills, and her business marketing and management degrees to good use. In 1997, she opened a Merle Norman Cosmetics studio in One Champion Plaza in Roseburg. Three years later she moved the business downtown to a larger location on Southwest Jackson Street. She owned and operated a very success studio for over 23 years.
Martha was active in her church, First Conservative Baptist Church of Roseburg (now Wellspring Bible Fellowship) for over 30 years. She served in several ministries but her greatest passion was singing with the choir and on the worship team.
Martha is survived by her husband Jim of Myrtle Creek and step-son Scott Bradley serving in the US Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Roseburg Community Cancer Center and Springfield Riverbend Medical Center for their compassionate care during Martha’s battle with cancer. Also, a special thank you to neighbor Marilyn Slater who provided care and comfort to Martha at home.
A celebration of life will be held at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline Street in Roseburg at 1 p.m. April 24, 2021 with Pastor Craig Kinney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Martha ‘s memory to Umpqua Valley Youth for Christ, Child Evangelism Fellowship, or Hope Clinic for Women.
