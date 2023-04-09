Martha June Buell Sabala, age 92, passed away at 6:42 a.m. on March 30, 2023, of complications related to her second case of COVID-19. She was officially declared deceased at 8:40 a.m., after hanging around in the room waiting for someone to make it official, though Shannon was sure Domingo showed up in a fast car at 6:43 a.m.
Martha was delivered at home on Oct. 23, 1930, the sixth of eight children born to Roy and Hazel (Dysert) Buell, Lookingglass pioneers. She was the middle of three daughters and a tom-boy. Lookingglass Valley was filled with aunts, uncles and cousins, like the Heards, the Morgans and the Mannings, shirt-tail relatives, so she had plenty to do and see as she grew and rode her horse all over the valley. She went to Lookingglass School where her father was on the school board, transferring to Roseburg for High School with the class of 1948.
In 1941, Martha was doing chores with her dad, then returned home to find Hazel, her mother, crying that Pearl Harbor had been bombed and all her sons would be called to war. They were. Martha came of age with four brothers fighting in WWII. She was a fierce patriot who knew true history. Her pride in her brothers and all they did was legendary.
Marty was with her brother, Lyle, when she met Domingo Sabala, a handsome first-generation Basque whose family lived in Wilbur. Through Domingo she met the Sands and Howard families, lifelong friends. Marty and Domingo were married June 20, 1950. Domingo passed in 2001, though Martha said she was as married to him in 2023, as she was in 1950.
Marty and Domingo have five children, Candace (Doug Artemenko), Cathy, Michael, Marti (Doug O’Doherty) and Julian. Marty and Domingo moved to Dixonville in 1956, raising children along with 125 heads of sheep that Marty lambed out while carrying babies. In Dixonville, she met and made some of the best friends in her life, Marilyn Long, Duncan and Nancy Clark, Neil and Betty Hart and all the south Deer Creek and Melton Road bunch who turned out to be relatives after sorting out the cousins of the cousins. It was the best of times.
Marty and Domingo loved a good party, playing pinochle, long, loud games of Push and to tell stories. Hunting camp parties were epic, in eastern Oregon and at the ranch while they were gone. Domingo loved to go back to Fields, Oregon, where he was born; Marty listened to the stories of her in-laws, Margarita and Domingo Sabala, immigrants from the Basque country, running sheep over the Steens and Pueblo Mountains. Domingo Pass is named for her husband’s dad.
Marty’s family is precious, parents, Roy and Hazel (Dysert) Buell; Margarita (Arrieta) and Domingo (Arrisabalaga) Sabala; siblings, Leonard Buell and Beverly, Leslie Buell and Betty, Raymond Buell and Beulah, Maxine and Carl Ellis, Lyle Buell and Lavina, Frank Buell and Beverly, Mary and Dick Gohl, Graciano (Chris) Sabala and Donna, Vicky and Doug Short, Julie and Boni Yraguen and Pete Sabala. Her many cousins, nieces and nephews were a joy to her. Grandchildren Mark, Amy and Tai; Shannon and Maureen brought pleasure along with great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Josi, Addi, Ava, Ezra and Zorissa; Sophia, Eliana and Mia Jane.
Her parents, all siblings and in-laws except Vicky Short and Bev Buell preceded her in death as did granddaughter, Sophia James. Friends from Meadowcreek Retirement, Anne, Alicia, Rich, Patricia, Dot and others were friendship gifts when she left her home on Deer Creek. Her posses from the Idle Hour and the Narrows were always missed. Those were the days.
The Girls of Chantele’s House A deserve a special thank-you for love shown, especially Ricki, Natalie, Jesse and McKayla. Drs. Rajandran and Kumar saved Martha’s life a few times. Mardi Taylor was the best medicine and hairdresser for 22 years! Nieces Nancy, Molly and Sue lifted her spirit always. Bristol Palliative Care and Hospice made Martha’s life comfortable. Mae Silva, RN at Chantele’s, and Deb Koopman, NP, PCP with Bristol AIM and Hospice, are wonder workers. Thank you is not enough. God bless you all, and for those I have missed, God knows!
A celebration of life will be held for Martha on May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Lookingglass Grange. Donations may be made in her memory to the Lookingglass Cemetery, 255 Coos Bay Wagon Rd, Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
