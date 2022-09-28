Martin Aaron Thompson was born Feb. 3, 1941, to Aaron and Winifred Thompson in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, and died on Sept. 23, 2022, at his home in Yoncalla, Oregon, at the age of 81.
Martin was preceded in death by his father Aaron, mother Winifred, daughter Lori Stephens and grandsons Joshua and Richard Joslyn. He is survived by his children; Randy (DeAnna) Thompson, Brian (Kit) Thompson, Loralee (Chris) McKoen and Ben (Amber) Thompson; son-in-law Shane Stephens, his grandchildren; Rusty (Melissa) Thompson, Aaron (Marybeth) Thompson, Mindy (Chris) Haigh, Devan (Nicole) Thompson, Tyler (Terra) Thompson, Brandy (Tyler) Graham, Brianne (Dustin) Joslyn, Austin Thompson, Natalie Thompson, Oaklee McKoen, Rita McKoen, LoriJo Thompson and Chance McKoen; his great grandchildren; Tanner Thompson, Madelynn Thompson, Wade Thompson, Jolene Thompson, Elijah Thompson, Emma Thompson, Vivienne Thompson, Hensley Haigh, Heston Haigh, Karter Thompson, Brayden Thompson, Presley Thompson, Quincy Thompson, Ethan Graham and Emmett Graham; and his siblings, Sandra (Cal) Lathen, Kathy (Jerry) Wayment, Jim (Donna) Thompson, Joan (Dave) Barnett, Launa (Steve) Moser and Kaaron (Jason) Lyons.
Martin loved the western way of life and working on the family ranch. Most of all, he loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. He cherished his family and many friends and his legacy will live on through them.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. at Triple T Arena, 2429 Boswell Rd., Yoncalla, Oregon, 97499. Tri-Tip, water and coffee will be provided. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please bring your favorite side dish or dessert to share.
