(1957-2021)
Marty Rosenbaum held so many roles during his short lifetime- a hard-working man, high school sports star, avid hunter, logger, driver of the bloodmobile, son, brother, husband, father, grandpa. Marty Rosenbaum was a jack of all trades. A man who is described as a defining classmate, a fun and energetic spirit with a joyful, notable laugh and a larger-than-life persona. We could never go through a store without hearing a million “Hey Marty’s”.
The many roles beyond the surface are the ones most close to him will surely remember- music-lover, sports fanatic, Obama-supporter, avid “Cops” watcher, familiar face at the country corner, Schwan’s man, chili cook, excellent home chef, professional sigher, renter of movies mom wouldn’t let us watch, coach, teller of dad jokes, a gentle giant… Provider of huge hugs, strawberry milk and jerky sticks, handler of household illness and injury, the best chicken-noodle-soup-on-a-sick-day maker. He was mom’s soul-mate, protector, and best friend, and a soft place to land after a bad day. He never missed a chance to say “I love you” and “I am proud of you”.
Dad was a dreamer, inventor- full of crazy ideas and a “never give up” attitude- ever, ever. Even as his body continued to fail him, a laugh and an idea carried him through. Dad has left behind a trail of humans that are forever impacted by his presence, humor, community dedication, the unquestionable love for his children and wife, and his efforts to keep surviving.
The universe is a lot darker without the curly, red-headed, freckled man with a giant heart and smile. The strong man who could fix anything. The father and person whose lessons and words will speak louder than his actions, as we carry them on in our hearts and minds. You will always be a part of us. We love you, Pop.
“Old man, look at my life-
I'm a lot like you were.
Old man, look at my life-
I'm a lot like you were”
