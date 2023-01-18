Marvin (Sonny) Lee Weaver, Sr.

Marvin Lee Weaver Sr. went home to be with Jesus in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Sonny, as he liked to be called, was born to Harvey and Nettie Weaver in Carden Bottoms, Arkansas, on June 25, 1930. His siblings included Olla May, Orville, Rosie, Allene, Effie and Louise.
Sonny spent his early years doing all the things a young boy does in the little town of Dardanelle, Arkansas. It was during this time that he learned to shoot pool (much to his dad’s dismay), play the guitar (he loved Bluegrass music) and play baseball (he was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan).
In the early 1950s, Sonny and his family moved to California. They settled in the San Joaquin Valley farming community of Dinuba. It was on Golden Way that he lived next door to the Upton family and a certain raven-haired girl caught his eye. Not only was she pretty, Faye made the best tacos he had ever tasted. And Mr. Upton made sure that Sonny was at their table every time Faye made this meal.
Sonny and Faye were married on April 17, 1959, and enjoyed 62+ years together before the Lord called Faye home in February 2022. Their union produced four children — Kathy (Rick) Bates, Marv Weaver, Robbin (Brian) Duvaul and Darla (Chris) Foster.
In his working years, Sonny was employed by various farms and farming related businesses in Arkansas and California. He also worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. In 1962, Sonny and his family moved south and he began working at Garrett Air Research in Torrance. After 10 years of service with that company, the Weaver family moved to Oregon. Sonny began working at Roseburg Lumber and after 20 years retired from the Particle Board Plant in 1992.
As mentioned above, Sonny loved Bluegrass music and he was quite a talented guitar player. He and his fiddle playing friend, Jerry Burke, were on the live performance radio circuit between Fresno and Visalia in the 1950s. He continued to play his guitar for family and friends until his arthritis prevented him from doing so. Sonny also loved the St. Louis Cardinals. From the time he was a little guy, his allegiance to this baseball team was unwavering. Some of his fondest memories centered around the times that he, wife Faye and son Marv were able to attend some of the Cardinal’s home games at Busch Stadium.
Most of all, though, Sonny loved the LORD and his family. Sonny accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior in August 1990. He fell in love with God’s word and was faithful to read his Bible every day until he was no longer able. It was then that he began to enjoy James Earl Jones’ narration of the King James audio Bible. Sonny prayed for his immediate and extended family, and it was his heart’s desire that every one of them have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Sonny adored his family. And he showed it by providing a home that was filled with peace, laughter and lots of love. One of his favorite sayings as he and Faye were raising their family was “we may be poor in money, but we’re rich in happiness.” And we were! Sonny also liked to take family vacations. It could be as small as a trip to the beach when the family lived in southern California or as grand as a cross-country journey to the East Coast. Most vacations were spent going from home to Arkansas and Oklahoma, as that’s where extended family lived. But Sonny and Faye were always excellent at mapping out different routes to these destinations so that their family could see as much of the country as possible.
Along with his children and sons-in-law, Sonny is survived by grandchildren Alex Duvaul, Tyler (Ashley) Foster, Ryan Foster, Sheri (Steve) Barclay, Brian (Renee) Bates, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces and special sister-in-law Leta Upton.
We would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Burden of Evergreen Family Medicine for helping us navigate a difficult three days preceding Dad’s passing and to the nurses, CNAs and support staff of the Comfort Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center for the tender care they provided to our precious father. You were all such a blessing to our family.
A celebration of Sonny’s life and legacy will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., at New Life Church, 1723 NE Vine Street, in Roseburg.
Sonny had a soft spot for little kids, especially those suffering with medical issues. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the children’s charity of your choice.
