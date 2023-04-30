Mary Ann Wilcox, nee Turner (Mary Ann), aged 91, passed away on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon.
Mary Ann was born on Sep. 22, 1931, in New York, New York, to Alvin L. Turner and Julia E. Turner, nee Spies. Mary Ann grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lived for a brief period in the South. Mary Ann moved to San Francisco, California, where she met Alexander F. Wilcox. She had three children with Al. Her eldest daughter, Diane, was born prior to their marriage and Mary Ann relinquished her for adoption. Following her marriage to Al, she welcomed Michael and Carolyn. Mary Ann and Al reunited with Diane twenty-five years later and maintained a relationship with her thereafter. Mary Ann was a Sonoma County public health nurse and raised her family in Sebastopol, California, before she and Al built their retirement home in Roseburg, Oregon.
Mary Ann was active in the Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation and was a well-regarded person, committed to the public good, and striving to make the world a better place. She was interested in alternative philosophies and religions. Like her sister Barbara, Mary Ann enjoyed painting. She was also a birder and active member of the Audubon Society
She is survived by her older daughter, Diane E. Stewart-Joens and daughter-in law, Kim R. Stewart-Joens, her son, Michael S. Wilcox and daughter-in-law, Darcey C. Wilcox and her younger daughter Carolyn A. Phillips, nee Wilcox, as well as multiple grandchildren.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her sister, Barbara L. Turner, brother Dan J. Turner and husband Alexander F. Wilcox.
At the time of her death, Mary Ann was with her son, Michael and had just completed a video call with her older daughter, Diane and daughter-in-law, Kim and had recently spoken with her younger daughter, Carolyn. Mary Ann fell asleep and did not wake. The cause of death was likely congestive heart failure.
A service will be held at the UUUC at 2167 N.W. Watters Street, Roseburg, Oregon, 97471 on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.
